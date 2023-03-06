Warm Monday ahead, then rain chances return on Tuesday | 3/5 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a great day with temperatures reaching the 80s across Texoma. Weather will be similar tomorrow with afternoon highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will still be a bit chilly in the low 50s with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday temperatures will cool down into the 60s with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances also will return on Tuesday and will be on and off showers all the way through Thursday evening. Some thunderstorms are possible with a chance of some turning severe. The main concern with this rain for the upcoming week will be flooding. The cold front pushing through Texoma on Tuesday is set to stall around the red river, which will bring isolated amounts of heavy rain in the area. Right now, the heaviest of rainfall looks to stay east of Texoma, but some may still see up to two inches of rain in a few days span.

After the rain system passes, Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Next weekend is looking to stay dry and cool with temperatures hanging in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.