Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warm Monday ahead, then rain chances return on Tuesday | 3/5 PM

Warm temperatures Monday, and rain returns on Tuesday.
By Alex Searl
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a great day with temperatures reaching the 80s across Texoma. Weather will be similar tomorrow with afternoon highs in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will still be a bit chilly in the low 50s with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday temperatures will cool down into the 60s with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances also will return on Tuesday and will be on and off showers all the way through Thursday evening. Some thunderstorms are possible with a chance of some turning severe. The main concern with this rain for the upcoming week will be flooding. The cold front pushing through Texoma on Tuesday is set to stall around the red river, which will bring isolated amounts of heavy rain in the area. Right now, the heaviest of rainfall looks to stay east of Texoma, but some may still see up to two inches of rain in a few days span.

After the rain system passes, Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Next weekend is looking to stay dry and cool with temperatures hanging in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
A crash on I-44 shut down part of the interstate Friday morning.
Crash temporarily closes I-44
House Bill 2186 originally banned any sexually explicit drag performances in the state but...
House Bill 2186 impacts local performers

Latest News

Warm temperatures Monday, and rain returns on Tuesday.
Warm Monday ahead, then rain chances return on Tuesday | 3/5 PM
Warm start to your week, with rain chances returning on Tuesday.
We will continue the trend in the upper 70s | 3/5AM
Warm start to the week with a wet pattern in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday
Fire danger tomorrow with unseasonably warm temperatures | 3/4 PM
Warm start to the week with a wet pattern in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday
Fire danger tomorrow with unseasonably warm temperatures | 3/4 PM