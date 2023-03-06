Expert Connections
Wichita West VFD gets $600,000 anonymous donation

By Jarred Burk and Mark Rigsby
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to a couple donors who wish to stay anonymous, the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department in Wichita Falls is getting a brand new station!

Around six acres of land and $600,000 has been donated to begin new construction on a new station off 7900 Seymour Highway.

However, they still have a goal to raise an additional $150,000 for the remodel and any roadblocks they may hit going forward.

The department released an artist representation of the new station but says the appearance is subject to change.

