Wichita West VFD gets $600,000 anonymous donation

WICHITA FALLS, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to a couple donors who wish to stay anonymous, the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department in Wichita Falls is getting a brand new station!

Around six acres of land and $600,000 has been donated to begin new construction on a new station off 7900 Seymour Highway.

However, they still have a goal to raise an additional $150,000 for the remodel and any roadblocks they may hit going forward.

The department released an artist representation of the new station but says the appearance is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.