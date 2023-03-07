Cameron University to host annual Red River Career Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is bringing a slew of new job opportunities for students and residents in the community through its Red River Career Expo.

7News spoke with Becky Woolever, the Career Services Coordinator at Cameron University, about the upcoming expo and how people can get involved.

It will occur from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Aggie Rec Center. It is free and open to the public.

More than 60 employers will be on-site for the community to engage with and explore opportunities. There will be a variety of employers from career fields like education, IT, social services, health care, banking, law enforcement, etc., interviewing and hiring in person at the event.

Woolever says those who anticipate attending should show up prepared in interview ready attire and have their resumes on hand.

For more information about the event, you can visit their site here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.