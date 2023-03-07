Comanche Co. commissioner takes issue with Assessor’s request to use contingency fund money for wrecked vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A request on Monday at the Comanche County Commissioner’s meeting to use contingency funds to replace a wrecked vehicle caused sparks and disagreement from one commissioner.

District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers took exception to the request made by Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards and voiced his opinion during the meeting.

In a two page response given by Powers, he questioned why Edwards wanted to spend over $10,000 in funds which were designated for emergencies to replace the wrecked vehicle. He said while he understands accidents happen, the totaling of the assessor’s office vehicle was an at-fault accident by the driver, who he says was also ticketed.

Over the last three years, Powers says the office has bought three new vehicles, a Chevrolet 1500 pickup and two Tahoes, for a total of nearly $120,000. Powers says along with the large price tags, the vehicles are also not fuel efficenct and cost taxpayers more money.

The request to use the contingency fund money was ultimately denied by commissioners.

Powers’ full comments given at Monday mornings meeting are below.

I will start off by saying that I do not believe the purchase of a vehicle for the Assessor’s office is an appropriate use of the Commissioners Contingency Fund. A contingency fund is a fund for emergencies or unexpected outflows, mainly economic crises. I don’t believe purchasing a replacement vehicle for Assessor qualifies. Nor do I believe the Commissioners who established this fund intended for it to be used that way.

On Feb 13th, 2023, the Board of Commissioners approved $247,855.86 to Pictometry International Corp., to provide aerial images for the completion of required inspections and assessments of property in Comanche County for the Comanche County Assessor’s Office. On 1/30/23 the Assessor submitted a ARPA request to the Board of Commissioners stating the following: “Completion of the Project will allow the County to reduce the need for in-person visits by the County Assessor’s office and will aid in the response to public health emergency as the County will be able to view changes in property assessments and take measurements for property assessments without the need for frequent in-person visits to properties which will lower health risks.”

So, my question is, “Were we being lied too then? Or are we being lied too now?” On Monday we approved funding for an airplane to survey the county to supposedly reduce the the number of in-person inspections, and then Tuesday we are asked for more money to buy a new vehicle? I understand the need to assess properties and levy property taxes. Without this our schools would be without funding and our government would be unable to operate. However, has the Assessor considered the adjustment of employees’ schedules or sharing vehicles amongst the employees in his office? I am familiar with how the City of Lawton handles matters like this. They have employees share vehicles until until additional vehicles are acquired through the normal budget process.

Over the last couple weeks, I pulled the official inventory for the Assessor’s office to see what vehicles were currently assigned to his office. I found the following information: in 2022 the Assessor purchased a new 2022 Chevy 1500 Crew cab pickup for $37,403, in 2021 a new 2021 Chevy Tahoe was purchased for $38,833, and in 2020 a new 2020 Chevy Tahoe was purchased for $35,397. The Assessor’s office purchased these non-fuel-efficient vehicles to drive around and assess our citizens’ property. I find it offensive that they couldn’t find a more fuel-efficient vehicle to assess our property taxes in. There are many citizens of this county that can’t afford the fuel for one of these vehicles, much less the cost of one of these new vehicles. But the county Assessor’s office bought them to assess our property values in? No wonder Assessor’s office has to continually raise property values in order to fund this frivolous spending. Every dollar spent on excess expenditures such as these roll down directly to the taxpayer.

The emailed list of vehicles provided to the Commissioners from the Assessor’s office ranged in price from $31,097 to $22,500. If the Assessor was purchasing more economical vehicles like the Chevy Equinox at $22,500 instead of the Chevy Pickup in 2022 for $37,403, he could have purchased 2 Equinox’s and had a surplus of approximately $7500 after he received the $14,000 check from insurance for the totaled vehicle. The irresponsible spending habits of the Assessor are not an emergency nor a reason to dip into the County’s contingency fund in my opinion nor the opinion of any taxpayer I have reached out to in the last 3 weeks about this request.

Another thought that came to mind when this request was first brought to my attention was “why are we not shopping local?” I know Comanche County has a Chevrolet Dealership and I didn’t see a quote from them when this request came to my office. I reached out to the local “Classic Chevrolet Dealership” to ask if they were requested to bid on the replacement of this vehicle for the Assessor’s office. They advised they were not contacted but said they would be interested in doing business with the county if the county would afford them the opportunity to do so.

I understand that “Carter Chevrolet” may or may not be on state contract, so if they are that would make it easier to buy from them instead of having to go through the bid process to purchase a new vehicle, but again this is not an emergency and there is no reason we should not give our local dealership an opportunity to bid on a large purchase like this. I know the owners of Classic Chevrolet contribute greatly to our community and I just can’t believe we haven’t offered them a chance to compete for our business.

The vehicle we are discussing to replace was a totaled in an at fault accident where the county employee was ticketed. I know accidents happen, but I don’t believe in rewarding employees for at fault accidents. If we approve this purchase, what kind of precedent are we setting for the rest of the staff that drives county owned vehicles?

I would like to add, if this item is approved then I may request at a later date to use the contingency fund to make up the difference on the road grader that I am needing to purchase. The cost of our machinery has greatly increased, and I am currently down a road grader. I have chosen to rotate my equipment between areas of need and the employees to make sure I still fulfill my duties to the constituent without cutting back service or increases their taxes. If this board believes that the matter with the Assessor is an appropriate use of the County’s Contingency Fund, then my road grader should be right in line with this request. So, my question is where do we draw the line?

The Sheriff’s department has purchased used vehicles for years for their deputies. Why would Used vehicles be acceptable for them and not the Assessor’s Office? Why isn’t the Assessor looking for a used vehicle for sale in the price range of what the insurance check paid out? Maybe instead of using the contingency fund for this purchase, he should be planning the purchase into his budget for next year?

From what I have been told there is approximately $2.5 million dollars in the contingency fund. That is all the money we have if disaster strikes, or inflation and recession take a toll on the county. I don’t believe that is enough for our contingency fund. At current prices we can’t purchase much with only $2.5 million. I do not believe purchasing a new vehicle for the Assessor’s office is being responsible with the Contingency Fund nor the intent of what the fund is supposed to be used for.

As of today, I still have not seen a comprehensive report on the Cache School District valuation error, what caused it, who caused, what disciplinary action was taken, nor what we have done to assure this problem never happens again. Government only works because the people of the community believe in our system and trust us as public servants to make the best decision, even if that decision may not be popular. We are entrusted to be stewards of the public’s money and I don’t believe this request would be acting in good faith.

In conclusion, I understand accidents happen and I am not inferring that I am perfect or don’t make mistakes myself. I also want to make it very clear I am not casting judgement or wanting to single out one particular employee. I haven’t asked who and nor do I care to know who wrecked the vehicle or made the error on the valuation. Those are internal matters that the Assessor should handle and make sure they don’t happen again. He is solely responsible for the work, whether good or bad, that comes from his office. He has to answer to the constituents of this district just as I must answer to mine who have made it very clear they do not support this request. I very much appreciate the work the Assessor’s office does. I know it’s a thankless job, but a necessary one. Saying this though, I will not be in favor of using the contingency fund to fulfill this request.

