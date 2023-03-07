FISTA approves two new lease agreements

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA board met this afternoon for their monthly meeting and approved two new leases for the Innovation Park in downtown Lawton.

Board members unanimously approved a five year lease agreement with Herley Industries who will occupy a suite in FISTA I, otherwise known as the old Sears building.

The University of Oklahoma will also become a resident inside FISTA as they signed a one year lease agreement with the trust authority. Board members said state agencies are only allowed to do leases on a year by year basis and expect OU to stick around for several years.

Board members also discussed a recent meeting held inside FISTA by Raytheon executives from across the world. They said the feedback was incredibly positive and are excited for the future of the relationship between the company and FISTA.

