Pet of The Week

Kirk’s EMS taking over service in Apache later this year

An audit found several issues and over $150,000 in IRS liens
The decision to end Apache EMS’ service agreement was made after an audit found over a dozen issues with the service, according to the report.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last night, officials in the town of Apache made the decision to end their relationship with their current ambulance provider and allow Kirk’s EMS to become their provider.

The decision to end Apache EMS’ service agreement was made after an audit found over a dozen issues with the service, according to the report.

On Monday, board members looked at bids placed by Kirk’s EMS, Survival Flight EMS and Apache EMS and ultimately chose Kirk’s to be the future provider for the town and surrounding communities.

Bruce Crowell is the EMS Director for Kirk’s and he says their ability to continue to grow outside of Lawton is due to his crews and employees.

“The biggest thing is that the group of people we have here working EMS, I can’t describe how dedicated they are. Whether its in their skills or their training or going out and helping people on a daily basis, these guys are extremely dedicated to it.”

In July of 2022, Kirk’s put an ambulance in Elgin and they say they have seen a drop in response times to that area since that time. Crowell says they expect to move into Apache later this year.

