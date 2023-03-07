LATS announce new proposed Transit Center locations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit System officials held a public meeting to discuss the new proposed locations for a Transit Center and maintenance and administration building on Monday.

“The first is actually at the old Mid Town Square lot and that’s at 13th and Gore. And the other location is at the old police station and that’s where the transfer center would be and the maintenance facility would be at Railroad avenue just north of where the creamery is,” Ryan Landers said.

Ryan Landers General Manager for LATS said there were 18 proposed locations and the Lawton City Transit Trust narrowed things down to these three locations based on three different points.

“The first is how we would function operationally, the second it would be whether it was city-owned or we would have to buy the property and the third is actually how we would function on an electric base,” Lander said.

Landers said they have been working on this project for 5 years now and they believe it’s time for the citizens to have a Transit system hub.

“I think it’s essential for any type of Transit System especially if you are a fixed route system to have a main transit hub. You need a place where passengers have bathrooms to go to have information kikois, a place to get out the weather when they are trying to get home or to work or anything and so the Transfer Center would provide all of those amenities,” he said.

At Tuesday’s Lawton City Transit Trust Meeting LAT’s officials will present these proposed locations to the council hoping for actions to be taken to approve.

Lander said if approved they’ll be able to finally take the next steps.

“The next step would actually be where we would go out for what’s called a request for qualifications to a select vendor that would come and do preliminary design on the particular site then once the design is done then the environmental portion or engineering portion would be the next step after that,” Lander’s said.

