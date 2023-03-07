Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Chamber of Commerce unveils new Veterans Resource Center

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Veterans Resource Center
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Veterans Resource Center(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening for the brand new location of the Veteran’s Resource Center.

It took place around 10:30 and featured remarks from local officials, fort sill leadership, and was followed by a FIRES Banquet Luncheon.

The program coordinator for the Veteran’s Resource Center Jervis Jackson, says this project has been a longtime in the making.

“We began this project about 12 years ago. We called it the iCount campaign and our efforts were designed to identify homeless veterans, or those who might be experiencing homelessness, those who are at risks of homelessness and what we found then, it shocked us, and it shocked this community. The community made a conscious effort to change that narrative,” Jackson said.

Jackson added that many of the services that will be administered in the new building have been provided for quite some time.

However, this now allows them to become a one-stop shop for all services and resources provided for veterans.

Jackson said, “The ability that we now have with this facility is to take veterans off the street, to change their lives, to change their perspective, and to ensure that we take care of those who have, for so long, taken care of us, it means everything to this community.”

The new building allows them to work towards changing the lives of veterans who might find themselves on hard times.

Not to give them a hand-out, but to give them a hand-up so that they can be restored, refreshed, and reintegrated into mainstream society.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a Stephens County wreck.
Vehicle Collision leaves one dead in Stephens County
The Lawton Police Department is advising the public about phone issues dispatch is having.
911, dispatch phone lines having issues in Comanche County
Trail Road wreck
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
Books Plus From Sandy has been selling books to the Lawton community for 17 years.
Local bookstore has less than a month to find books a new home
Participants got some hands on experience with STEM activities like building and designing...
Great Plains Technology Center aims to spark youth STEM interest

Latest News

As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Pinkalicious: The Musical premieres March 9.
Annual Pinkalicious: The Musical premiering this week
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Former personality Stacia Naquin sends message
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Stacia Naquin sends celebratory message