Lawton trailer theft rattles couple

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s just disappointing to lose it all.”

What started as a weekend business trip from Tulsa quickly turned sour for one couple when their trailer, and all their inventory, was stolen.

Luisa Wall said she and her husband were staying at the La Quinta Inn in Lawton last week to attend the Lawton home and Garden show when the trailer was stolen off of her truck.

Wall said she came outside Friday morning to find her trailer gone less than 24 hours after arriving.

“We arrived at seven o’clock that Thursday evening, by six o’clock Friday morning the trailer had been removed off of my truck,” she said. “The padlock had been cut that was securing it on to the truck.”

She said the trailer was only a week old. She purchased it the previous Saturday after two years of saving, because her first one was also stolen.

As a small business owner, Wall said the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three years, has put her out of a lot of money.

“My livelihood and all my money is invested in the inventory that was in that trailer, that I only had for one week,” Wall said. “The brand new trailer and the inventory.. we’re looking at close to 15 thousand dollars.”

She also said she filed a police report, but with Oklahoma’s vehicle registration laws and a lack of requirement to register trailers; she has little faith that she’ll track it down.

“The police did come out, and they gave me a case number and they, you know.. don’t get your hopes up type thing,” she said.

Wall added that she hopes someone comes forward if they see something unusual in their everyday life.

“I’m hoping that somebody does see a neighbor or see somebody that they know, or know of, who has a brand new trailer that they can call the police and say ‘this trailer fits the description of the one that was stolen last week’,” she said.

