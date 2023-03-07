LETRA offering fun activities for kids over Spring Break

Expert Connections
They’ll also be holding a fishing class and leather workshop where they’ll teach children how...

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spring Break is coming up quickly and to help provide some quality time outside for the kiddos during the break, LETRA and the MWR on Fort Sill is offering some fun activities.

They’ll be offering different sets of festivities such as teaching children how to build their own bird house.

They’ll also be holding a fishing class and leather workshop where they’ll teach children how to fish and to make their own wallet, purse, or satchel.

A representative with the MWR said she’s an advocate for being outdoors because of the overall positive effects it can have on you.

“We’re revamping some of our programs and looking at ways we can improve them,” Tenille Russell MWR Business Operations Officer said. “Any feedback from the community as to what you want to see out here, what you want to see offered, gearing up for our Kayak tours, which are always very popular, both day and night tours. And just looking at overall what the community has a need for and trying to meet that need.”

All of the festivities are free and open to the public. However, some do have limited availability and require registration.

To register you can visit Ft. Sill’s MWR website.

