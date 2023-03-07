Expert Connections
MacArthur High School holds sendoff for girls’ basketball team before state

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The girls’ basketball team at MacArthur High School is headed to the state tournament.

This is the third straight year the team has made it to State, and to celebrate, the entire school lined the hallways to show their support as they prepare for the big game.

Their head coach, Otis Gentry, says he has full confidence in his team, which has come together over many games.

“This has been, I’m not going to say, an ‘up and down’ season because we’ve been very successful as a team. We’re coming closer together as a team, and it’s demonstrated by our last two games; how we came back and played these last two games, so as a team, we’re building together, getting that continuity, and that’s what you need going into these playoffs,” Gentry said.

The girls’ first game in the State Tournament is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

From everyone at 7News, we’d like to say congratulations and best of luck to the MacArthur Girls Team!

