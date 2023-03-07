Pancake fundraiser held in Walters

Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a tasty Monday evening in Walters. The Walters Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual pancake dinner fundraiser in the cafeteria at Walters High School. The menu included pancakes, bacon, and sausage.

All money raised will help pay for the town’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration.

“We’re trying to make sure Walters is a great place to work, live, retire, and raise a family,” said Jack Jacob, of the Walters Chamber of Commerce. “The Fourth of July is a piece of the puzzle to get people here to support businesses, instead of traveling to another town for the fireworks show. It’s really important.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.