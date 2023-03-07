Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realtors say homes currently selling for $173k on average

Out of all the homes listed; they have an average asking price of more than $175,000.(Teresa J. Cleveland / U.S. Air Force)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the latest numbers by Park Jones Realtors, they say right now there are 250 homes listed for sale across town.

Out of all the homes listed; they have an average asking price of more than $175,000.

Meanwhile, the average sold price is a little over $173,000.

And as far as how long the current listed homes are staying on the market, Park Jones Realtors say the 12 month average is 31 days, while half of those properties sold in 12 days or less.

There have been 1,874 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

