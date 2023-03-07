Rain chances increase late today with numerous showers and storms tonight | 3/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! The cold front that descended down across Texoma yesterday has parked itself in our far southern reaches this morning. This front will be the wall separating cool air to the north and warm moist air coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing for the development of a large temperature gradient this afternoon as there will be a nearly 30 degree difference between the northern and southern borders of our viewing area. Here in Southwest Oklahoma, expect temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, with upper 60s and low/mid 70s for North Texas. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with overcast skies.

Rain chances will be very sporadic and isolated through our morning and afternoon hours, but will start to pick up in coverage as we get closer to the evening. The highest coverage for rain will be later tonight (starting after 8pm) and lasting throughout the overnight hours. Models are showing a continuous heavy band of showers and storms stretching west-to-east along the Red River and portions of Southwest Oklahoma. This will include some heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, as some places in our eastern counties could see up to 1-2″ of rainfall. There is the potential for other storm threats like damaging winds and large hail, though it remains on the marginal end of the severe weather scale. Winds will be out of the north tonight at 10-15 mph with lows in the mid 40s.

Showers and storms will decrease gradually after sunrise tomorrow, returning back to isolated-to-scattered coverage through most of Wednesday. Still keep that rain gear handy however, as this doesn’t mean that the precipitation will be going away just yet. The stationary front will move further south tomorrow, keeping most of Texoma from exceeding the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with overcast skies.

Rain will continue throughout Wednesday night and most of Thursday, before clearing out heading into Friday morning as the front begins to push to the east. Prior to then, the front will move back north on Thursday, warming temperatures in the afternoon back into the mid/upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Drier weather with partly cloudy skies will return on Friday as temperatures fall back down to the low/mid 60s in the wake of the exiting frontal system. Partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game this weekend, however there is still some unknowns in terms of the temperatures we could see at the end of the week, especially on Saturday.

