Showers and thunderstorms continue not only this evening but until Thursday | 3/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front from yesterday is bringing a slightly cooler airmass overhead. Either way- temperatures this afternoon range from the low 40s north to the low 70s south. The clouds will continue to hold strong overnight with isolated to scattered showers. After 8PM, the chance for severe weather increases. The strongest of storms are looking to produce quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts. Most storms will wrap up by 3AM Wednesday morning. Along with the large hail and damaging winds, heavy rainfall could lead to the risk of flash flooding for some northeastern counties.

Don’t put away the rain gear just yet-- showers will continue into Wednesday! Similar to Tuesdays storm threats, large hail, damaging winds & an slight flooding potential remains possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Thursday will soar into the low 70s for most locations. Isolated showers remain possible all day long but the coverage will be much lower compared to previously days. A strong cold front will move across Texoma late Thursday night. The airmass won’t be Arctic but it will clear all clouds & precipitation chances out. After all is said and done, rain totals will be highest east and much lower for western counties.

Friday will see generally sunny skies with some passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday is going to be a wicked warm day! High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. South to west winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s.

Another strong cold front will move in late Saturday night. Sunday will cool into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Some weather guidance suggests isolated showers but some remain dry. I’ve added a low chance for PoPs as a precaution. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.