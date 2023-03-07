Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is tornado alley shifting east?
5th Season: Is tornado alley shifting east?
As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Trail Road wreck
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, June 16, 2022, rows of fresh meat is seen through the...
Multi-million dollar investment made into Oklahoma meat processors
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Former personality Stacia Naquin sends message

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office of Hatchet Speed. Speed, a...
Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot
Pancake fundraiser in Lawton
Pancake fundraiser dinner held
Bridge replacement in Cotton County
State Highway 5 closed in Cotton County for bridge replacements