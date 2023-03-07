Expert Connections
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges

Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Brice Barrett and Aunika Boyle are both charged with rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation and possession and distribution of juvenile pornography.

Barret also faces a charge of child abuse and court documents allege he tattooed his initials on the teen’s body.

According to court documents, Boyle reportedly had inappropriate images of the girl on her phone.

Both are set to appear in court later this week.

