Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arrest warrant filed for November 2022 deadly Lawton shooting

He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony...
He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.(CCDC)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed in connection to a deadly shooting from late last year.

According to court documents, Vernon Watkins Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Louis Lipscomb.

He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Court documents allege that in November of last year, Watkins shot and killed Lipscomb outside the Aces and Eights bar off Cache Road.

Investigators say they were able to connect bullet cases from the scene to an incident from the week before where Watkins reportedly fired a shot into the air outside a woman’s home.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
Lawton city council announced Tuesday Michael Cleghorn will resign effective March 8, 2023.
Lawton city council announces sudden resignation
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Is tornado alley shifting east?
5th Season: Is tornado alley shifting east?

Latest News

Wednesdays with Fort Sill
WEDNESDAY WITH FORT SILL: Several events will be happening on post
Showers continue tonight with lower coverage expected tomorrow
Showers continue tonight with lower coverage expected tomorrow | 3/8PM
Residents are worried about unanswered questions surrounding concrete in a creek in Medicine...
Medicine Creek Dumping
Wednesdays with Fort Sill
Wednesday with Fort Sill discusses upcoming events on post