Arrest warrant filed for November 2022 deadly Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed in connection to a deadly shooting from late last year.

According to court documents, Vernon Watkins Jr. is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Louis Lipscomb.

He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Court documents allege that in November of last year, Watkins shot and killed Lipscomb outside the Aces and Eights bar off Cache Road.

Investigators say they were able to connect bullet cases from the scene to an incident from the week before where Watkins reportedly fired a shot into the air outside a woman’s home.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.