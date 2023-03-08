Expert Connections
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN MANUEL, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A wild animal surprised an Arizona homeowner when it decided to make itself at home while they were at work.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department shared photos of a bobcat seemingly lounging in a dog bed that was inside the person’s home on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that the homeowner spotted the wild cat when they were returning home from work.

According to the department, the bobcat was found lying comfortably in the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet. It said the animal likely entered the home through an unlocked doggie door.

Officials said the bobcat escaped before an officer arrived at the home.

“Don’t handle entrapped or hurt wildlife yourself,” the agency advised residents.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said those who need assistance can call 623-236-7201.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

