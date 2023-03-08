Lawton city council announces sudden resignation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Michael Cleghorn will resign as Lawton City Manager effective March 8, 2023.

His resignation was announced Tuesday at the Lawton City Council meeting.

According to the council announcement, Cleghorn will receive 6 months of severance pay at his current base salary.

The council also announced John Ratliff, Lawton City Attorney, as interim City Manager until they are able to fill this position permanently.

