Lawton Mayor Stan Booker issues statement on resignation of city manager

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the sudden resignation of Michael Cleghorn as Lawton City Manager, Mayor Stan Booker has released a statement on the situation.

Cleghorn’s resignation happened Tuesday night after council went into Executive Session and returned to regular session.

Mayor Booker released the following statement:

“We appreciate Michael Cleghorn’s service to the City of Lawton and wish him and his family well on their future endeavors. We are limited in our public statements concerning personnel matters. However, the City Council will continue to work together to propel the City forward at this time of great opportunity for our citizens.”

Cleghorn will receive a six month severance package according to council.

The council also announced John Ratliff, Lawton City Attorney, as interim City Manager until they are able to fill this position permanently.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.