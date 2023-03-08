Lawton ‘Trash Off’ scheduled for April 29

Expert Connections
Picture from 2021 Trash Off event
By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is holding its annual “Trash Off” event on April 29.

The Trash Off allows Lawton residents to bring trash and recyclable items to one collection center for free with a Lawton address on their ID card or a Lawton utility bill.

Trash and recycle bins will be placed in the parking lot of the McMahon Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Some of the things you can bring to the collection center will be used oil, auto batteries, tires (no larger than truck size), scrap metal, vacuum cleaners, Fluorescent bulbs, all appliances, fire extinguishers, rechargeable batteries, latex paint, alkaline batteries, and more.

Items that will not be accepted include lab waste, ammunition, explosives, compressed gas cylinders, commercial waste, tractor tires, tires mounted on rims, and hazardous material.

There is also volunteer opportunities for groups interested. Those groups can sign up by contacting Jonathan Jernigan in Neighborhood Services at 580-581-3467 or emailing him at Jonathan.Jernigan@lawtonok.gov.

If you are not a Lawton resident, you can also bring your trash but there will be a $25 fee, payable by cash or check.

