Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
Lawton city council announced Tuesday Michael Cleghorn will resign effective March 8, 2023.
Lawton city council announces sudden resignation
As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Is tornado alley shifting east?
5th Season: Is tornado alley shifting east?
Josh Powers serves the west side of Comanche County as their commissioner.
Comanche Co. commissioner takes issue with Assessor’s request to use contingency fund money for wrecked vehicle

Latest News

Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
World marks Women’s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill
Chad Raddish, 40, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried...
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
Senators unveil bill that may lead to nationwide TikTok ban