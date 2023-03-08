Expert Connections
Oklahoma voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana

Oklahoma voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana
Oklahoma voters reject legalizing recreational marijuana(Pixabay)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Oklahoma have voted down State Question 820, the call to legalize recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over, by a 2-to-1 margin.

The unofficial vote totals, with 100% of precincts reporting, were as follows:

YES - 38.32%, (216,883)

NO - 61.68% (349,121)

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voter turnout was 25.35% across the state.

“Oklahomans rejected State Question 820. I believe this is the best thing to keep our kids safe and for our state as a whole,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Oklahoma is a law-and-order state. I remain committed to protecting Oklahomans and my administration will continue to hold bad actors accountable and crack down on illegal marijuana operations in our state.”

“Out of state funders might have had the resources to fill our airwaves, but they can’t speak louder than the voices of Oklahomans. The voters have clearly stated that they do not want to add fuel to the fire when it comes to the current marijuana crisis that exists in our state,” said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of The State Chamber. “SQ 820 would have made the situation worse without solving the problems that persist. Tonight, is a big win for Oklahoma and tomorrow we need to get to work with the legislature to fix the existing problems within our medical marijuana system.”

