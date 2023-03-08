Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is tornado alley shifting east?
5th Season: Is tornado alley shifting east?
As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Trail Road wreck
Duncan man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
FILE - In this photo made on Thursday, June 16, 2022, rows of fresh meat is seen through the...
Multi-million dollar investment made into Oklahoma meat processors
Stacia Naquin since celebratory message for 70th Anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Former personality Stacia Naquin sends message

Latest News

5th Season: Finding your safe space before storms hit
5th Season: Finding your safe space before storms hit
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Cindy was a longtime member of the 7News family and worked her way up to being our sales...
70th ANNIVERSARY: Cindy Coleman shares story about her time at KSWO
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.
Kilauea's eruption pauses after 61 days