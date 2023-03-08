Rainy and cloudy weather through tomorrow | 3/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A few showers and a couple storms are evident across portions of Texoma this morning, but most shouldn’t expect to get rained on when heading out the door. Be careful when driving as there are some ponding of rainwater on the ground and roads from last night. That being said, precipitation is still in the forecast until the end of the day tomorrow, so keep that rain coat and umbrella somewhere nearby. Overcast skies and northerly winds at 5-15 mph will prevent temperatures from exceeding the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. Showers and storms will increase in coverage slightly as we near this evening.

Tonight we can expect scattered to numerous showers and storms across most of Texoma. Like last night, there is a low risk of severe weather with main storm concerns being large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that could lead to slight flooding. Temperatures won’t cool off much as most will be in the upper 40s waking up tomorrow morning with calm winds.

The stationary front will move back north on Thursday, warming temperatures across Texoma back into the 70s. Rain coverage will be isolated-to-scattered through much of the daytime hours and is expected to start tapering off by the end of the day. Winds will start out of the south but shift back out of the north later in the day at 5-15 mph.

By Friday morning, not only will the rain be fully cleared out, but most of the cloud coverage will be dissipating as well. Not all of the clouds will disappear, as mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies are expected for the final day of the work/school week. Temperatures will fall back down to the low/mid 60s as the stationary front will make its exit to the south and east. Winds will be out of the north-to-south at 10-15 mph.

This rollercoaster ride of alternating days of cool/warm weather continues as breezy southerly winds on Saturday at 15-25 mph will send us soaring into the low 80s. Even with the well above-average temperatures, the skies will be majority cloudy with occasional periods of sunshine.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, cooling us back down to near-average temperatures on Sunday in the mid 60s. By the start of the next work week (and for most students and school staff, the start of spring break) some very isolated chances for rain will return to the Southern Plains, but as of right now most are forecasted to be dry.

