Safety event held in Duncan for area 5th graders

By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pathways SHIP Committee held a safety event for the fifth graders in Stephens and Jefferson counties on Wednesday.

It took place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds and was made up of 11 schools and 311 total students.

The event focused on safety topics and demonstrating various life-saving tips.

Comanche’s city manager said having professionals come in and discuss the topics with students allows them to take in more information.

“Having an event like this gets them out of the classroom, gets them exposed to different people, and having the one-on-one interaction with individuals that specialize in this field, they’re able to take away more,” Chuck Ralls said. “The boat safety and the water safety seem to be one of the popular ones.”

Ralls said even if one child’s life is saved from attending these safety events, it’s worth it to him.

