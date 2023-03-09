Cache eSports State Championship trophy delivered to team

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache High School’s ESports team recently had a special delivery -- a first place state championship trophy!

The eSports team went to the state championship for their first year ever for the computer game Rainbow Six Siege back in February, but were presented with their reward on Wednesday.

What makes this win even more special is this is the first year for the program at Cache.

One of the eSports team members said the program came about simply because of their love for the game and their winning was a surprise.

“We put this team together because we were all passionate about this game,” 10th Grader Christopher Gregory said. “We loved it and we got into a more competitive aspect of it and we wanted to test our skills and see what would happen. It turned out pretty good. We were screaming. we were hollering, we were hugging each other. it was a really emotional moment for us. we worked very hard over the two semesters and we had a hard earned victory.”

Gregory said the team planned vigorously for the championship and it clearly worked out for them.

From everyone here at KSWO, congratulations to the Cache High School eSports team.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.