Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche County Sheriff reacts to State Question 820 vote

The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana...
The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana after State Question 820′s special election.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana after State Question 820′s special election.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, has been vocal in speaking out against the election.

He said he was so excited when he learned of the election vote this morning. He said with his over 30 years of law enforcement experience, he thinks legalizing recreational marijuana causes nothing but trouble.

Nearly sixty thousand Oklahomans voted in the election, which only had one question: should the state legalize and receive taxes on recreational marijuana being sold to adults 21 and older?

Only 38% of voters said yes and 61% voted no.

Comanche, Cotton, and Stephens counties all voted against the measure.

Sheriff Stradley said he’s glad rural Oklahoma showed up to vote.

He said most people have at least one person in their family with a drug problem and said marijuana seems to be the root cause.

“Why do we want to add to the problem, if it’s easily available. Sure they’re getting it, and we’re out to fight, law enforcement and get it off the street. If we just open the door, it will be utter chaos. So I am so proud of the people of Oklahoma, Thank you Jesus, and Thank you Oklahoma for standing up for what’s right,” Stradley said.

Stradley said he worries recreational marijuana being legalized would increase crime, DUIs, and homeless populations.

Stradley said, he believes this is not going to be the last time Oklahomans will see the question of legalizing recreational marijuana on a ballot, but he is confident they will continue to vote no.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
Lawton city council announced Tuesday Michael Cleghorn will resign effective March 8, 2023.
Lawton city council announces sudden resignation
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
As a small business owner, Wall says the loss of her merchandise, and two trailers in three...
Lawton trailer theft rattles couple
Is tornado alley shifting east?
5th Season: Is tornado alley shifting east?

Latest News

Severe storms can happen any time - day or night.
5th Season: Revisiting Red River Technology Center’s storm damage
Severe storms can happen any time - day or night.
5th Season: Revisiting Red River Technology Center’s storm damage
Monte Brown wishes KSWO a happy anniversary
70th ANNIVERSARY: Monte Brown shares anniversary message with KSWO
The Corps of Engineers will conduct an investigation which involves historian evaluations and...
Concrete in Medicine Park creek revealed as mini golf attraction