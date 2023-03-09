Comanche County Sheriff reacts to State Question 820 vote

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana after State Question 820′s special election.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, has been vocal in speaking out against the election.

He said he was so excited when he learned of the election vote this morning. He said with his over 30 years of law enforcement experience, he thinks legalizing recreational marijuana causes nothing but trouble.

Nearly sixty thousand Oklahomans voted in the election, which only had one question: should the state legalize and receive taxes on recreational marijuana being sold to adults 21 and older?

Only 38% of voters said yes and 61% voted no.

Comanche, Cotton, and Stephens counties all voted against the measure.

Sheriff Stradley said he’s glad rural Oklahoma showed up to vote.

He said most people have at least one person in their family with a drug problem and said marijuana seems to be the root cause.

“Why do we want to add to the problem, if it’s easily available. Sure they’re getting it, and we’re out to fight, law enforcement and get it off the street. If we just open the door, it will be utter chaos. So I am so proud of the people of Oklahoma, Thank you Jesus, and Thank you Oklahoma for standing up for what’s right,” Stradley said.

Stradley said he worries recreational marijuana being legalized would increase crime, DUIs, and homeless populations.

Stradley said, he believes this is not going to be the last time Oklahomans will see the question of legalizing recreational marijuana on a ballot, but he is confident they will continue to vote no.

