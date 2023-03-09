Concrete in Medicine Park creek revealed as mini golf attraction

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - “There is nothing hazardous that was put into the water”

Daniel Treadwell wants to set the record straight.

7News reported the concerns of Medicine Park residents worried about concrete being dumped into the creek on Tuesday. We revealed that concrete is actually the foundation for a mini-golf attraction.

We have been told by town officials from Medicine Park, as well as officials from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the case has been passed along to Army Corps of Engineering.

That’s because Treadwell did not have the necessary permit to allow him build a concrete base in the water. He said he was unaware he needed one.

“Everything was green-lighted, good to go, and then after the fact of us pouring the concrete into the dammed up area in the creek,” Treadwell said. “We were contacted by Corps of Engineers and a few other folks to.. there was a 404 permit that needed to be pulled prior to that concrete being dumped in that we were not aware of... as soon as we were aware of that, we stopped progress in the creek.”

Now, the Corps of Engineers will conduct an investigation which involves historian evaluations and more. Even after that, Treadwell still may not be granted the permit to continue.

For the time being, he can still continue work on the rest of his property, and wants to tell the community the environment is still safe.

“It’s just a lime dust that floated out over top of the dam just like any case if you’re pouring a... boat dock in a lake. Same alternative. Or a bridge,” Treadwell said. “All that falls in the same category.”

Residents are worried about unanswered questions surrounding concrete in a creek in Medicine Park.

