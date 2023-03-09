Cool tomorrow but soaring into the 80s on Saturday | 3/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be in the lower 60s with Partly cloudy skies although we will see some sunshine throughout the day. It will be a cold start to your morning, so you might want to grab a light jacket as morning lows will be in the upper 30s. Overall it will be a great start to your weekend as we are expected to stay dry with winds blowing in from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Going into Saturday, we will climb into the 80s with the warmer air blowing out of the south west at 10 to 20 mph with mostly cloudy skies. We will increase the temperature by about 20 degrees from tomorrow.

A strong cold front will move into Texoma Saturday night, leaving behind cold temperatures for Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the low 60s, very similar to the conditions we will see for tomorrow.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.