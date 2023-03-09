Expert Connections
Lawton man to serve 8 years for death of 3-month-old

Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been sentenced in the death of the three-month-old infant which occurred in March of 2019.(CCDC)
By Cade Taylor and Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced for the death of a three-month-old baby in March of 2019.

Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. pled guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, according to records. He will serve 8 years, according to court documents; while he was sentenced to 30 years, documents include a 22-year suspended sentence. In addition, he will serve two years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.

Williams Jr. was initially charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a 3-month-old girl, who court documents say he was taking care of while her mother ran an errand. The girl died of her injuries about three weeks after the original incident.

Court records say experts told police the baby’s injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, but Williams denied causing the injuries and said the baby had choked on her formula.

