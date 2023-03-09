LPS holds cooking competition for future chefs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools held a special cooking competition Thursday afternoon for up and coming young chefs.

The Sodexo Future Chef Competition was held in the Central Middle School Cafeteria.

There, 4th and 5th graders went head to head with their best fruit and vegetable dishes.

DIshes were then brought before a panel of judges made up of various community members.

The food was judged on several categories, like taste, appearance and texture.

“It gives them an opportunity to compete against other kids they’ve never met, so they don’t know how good the next kid or student next to them is, so its really neat to see them, they really get into it, so its always fun to see them compete,” Director of Child Nutrition Ganiel Ghrayyeb said.

In addition to taking today’s top title, the winner of the competition will also be entered in a Future Chefs National Challenge.

