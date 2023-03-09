Expert Connections
Mayor Stan Booker issues statement discussing decision to name City Attorney as interim-City Manager

By Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this week, Lawton’s city council named City Attorney John Ratliff as the interim-City Manager after Michael Cleghorn suddenly resigned.

After the meeting, we reached out to city officials to ask why Ratliff, and not Deputy City Manager DeWayne Burk, was named to serve in the role.

Officials did not provide those answers on Wednesday, but on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Stan Booker released a statement through city spokesperson Caitlin Gatlin giving his explanation on the decision.

“I have received questions regarding Council’s decision to appoint the City Attorney as the Interim City Manager while we seek a replacement. The City Attorney has oversight in several critically important projects within the City of Lawton. Additionally, he has some unique organizational leadership experience that make him an ideal candidate to help lead the City during this time of transition, with the help of the Deputy City Manager.”

We will continue to follow the search for the next Lawton City Manager and will provide updates from city leaders when we are able to get answers from them.

