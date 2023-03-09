Rain coverage tapers off today with cold front to move through tonight | 3/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! There is an abundance of moisture across Texoma this morning, leading to some foggy conditions when heading out the door. Most of it is patchy, though there are some small pockets of denser fog that will create some reduced visibility. The fog will stick around over the next few hours, and should clear out gradually as we approach noontime. Rain coverage will be isolated throughout the morning, slowly dissipating throughout the afternoon as a cold front pushes south of the Southern Plains later today. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the upper 50s and low 60s with northerly winds at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will see the clearing of the overcast skies, with a mix of clouds and clear skies expected by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow morning as a result of todays cold front, with most waking up on Friday to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

The sun will be returning to the skies on Friday, with some periods of the day featuring mostly sunny conditions. Winds will eventually shift back out of the south tomorrow at 5-15 mph. Temperatures won’t be that much warmer than today, only topping out in the low/mid 60s.

A surge of warm air will move in from the south on Saturday due to the increase in winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and winds gusts as high as 25-30 during the daytime. This will rocket temperatures all the way up into the low/mid 80s Saturday afternoon, around 20-25 degrees warmer than tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are expected along with an elevated risk of a fire weather danger due to the winds and well-above average temperatures. In the afternoon and evening, there is the very light chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms, but most will be dry with most of the coverage of rain regulated well east of our viewing area.

Saturday’s weather will be an anomaly in the grand scheme of things. A strong cold front will move through that night into Sunday morning, sending temperatures careening back down to the low 60s on Sunday, very similar to the conditions we will see tomorrow. Near-average temperatures for this time of year are forecasted for Monday and Tuesday with the return of light and isolated rain chances, but the weather should be dry enough and generally enjoyable early next week for those off on spring break.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.