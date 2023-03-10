Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host chili cook-off and swap meet fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley-Davidson is throwing a chili cook-off fundraiser and swap meet to raise money for their scholarship program.

7News spoke with Jaime Franco, the director of Diamondback Harley Davidson Owner Group, and Cliff Walley, their activities officer, about the cook-off and their scholarship program.

Their chili cook-off and swap meet will occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Diamondback Harley-Davidson. Contestants get in for free and do not need a recipe for submission. Anyone who wishes to participate can bring homemade chili and register the morning of the event.

A sampling cup that allows you to try the different chilis submitted and vote for the winner will cost $5. There will be two voting categories, with first-place awards presented to a winner chosen by the judges and a winner voted by the public.

The Oklahoma Outlaws will also perform live music throughout the event.

All proceeds from the event will go towards their Diamondback Harley-Davidson scholarship program. The program is open to all high school seniors. All they have to do is submit an application online by Saturday, April 1. A committee will then evaluate applicants before the scholarship winner is announced.

And while it’s still months away, Diamondback Harley-Davidson is looking for sponsors for Bikers and Bras, their annual fundraising event for the Southwest Oklahoma cancer center.

For more information about the fundraiser and how you can become a sponsor for Bikers and Bras, you can visit the Diamondback Harley-Davidson Facebook page here.

