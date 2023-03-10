FT. SILL GRADS: Congratulations to the 120 newest basic training graduates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 120 soldiers graduated basic training in a ceremony Friday afternoon.

The ceremony was held at Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel.

The soldiers graduated alongside their peers from the “C” Battery of 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery.

And a big congratulations to honor graduate, Specialist Cole Sieland from McBain, Michigan

Since their graduation, they’re all now headed to Advanced Individual Training for jobs like Field and Air Defense Artillery, medical, and more.

