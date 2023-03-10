Furry Friend Friday: Husky/Shepherd Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-month-old male Husky/Shepherd mix named Lucky.

Rodrick says Lucky was an owner release, and he will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 11.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

