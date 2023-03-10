Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Husky/Shepherd Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-month-old male Husky/Shepherd mix named Lucky.

Rodrick says Lucky was an owner release, and he will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, March 11.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

