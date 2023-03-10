Expert Connections
Great Weekend ahead | 3/10 PM

Temperatures sore into the 80s tomorrow!
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good afternoon Texoma!

Go out and enjoy the outdoors tomorrow as it will be the warmest day of the week so far! We will see temperatures in the lower 80s all across Texoma. We have a 10% chance of isolated showers, but should be dry throughout your day. We will see mostly cloudy skies with strong winds blowing in from the North at 20 to 25 mph. We will see some gusts in the upper 20s.

Later Saturday night, we will see a cold front make its way through Texoma, dropping temperatures back down to the upper 50s. We will see a morning low of 36 degrees with winds blowing in from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout your day.

Going into Monday morning, the start of your work week, we will see temperatures remain in the 50s all across. It will be great to wear a light jacket as temperatures will remain chilly. We will see winds blowing in from the north east at 10 to 15 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

We will see more widespread showers for our western counties in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer than the previous two days with temperatures in the lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

