Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lost wallet returned after 25 years

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Can you imagine losing something a long time ago and now finding it? Well, this has happened to a Lawton resident who lost his wallet 25 years ago.

Donald Sander is a Vietnam veteran, who came to Lawton in 1976. He said he received a call from the VA asking him for permission to give his number to someone looking for him.

He told them yes, and a woman who works for a local apartment complex on Gore Boulevard in Lawton reached out to him.

“And she said I found your wallet and I checked my back pockets and sure enough I went up there and it was my wallet from back in the day,” Sander said.

He said she told him they found his wallet in a ceiling of an apartment while completing renovations. Sander said he found things in his wallet he didn’t remember losing.

Like his lifetime membership card with the VFW, and a supercuts card keeping track of his haircuts.

“Back then I think I got about 9 haircuts because I use to get my hair trimmed there at supercuts and I needed one if I’d got one more hair cut the next one would be free,” Sander said.

Sander also was in shock with how good of a condition the wallet and cards inside were after all these years.

“After 25 years I had a tri-fold back then the leather is still good on it, I put all my stuff back in there and put it in my safe,” Sander said.

He said finding his wallet was a blast from the past

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony...
Arrest warrant filed for November 2022 deadly Lawton shooting
Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been sentenced in the death of the three-month-old infant which...
Lawton man to serve 8 years for death of 3-month-old
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana...
Comanche County Sheriff reacts to State Question 820 vote

Latest News

Senior Brittney Payette recently brought attention to the ongoing issues inside the Shepler...
Student speaks out about plumbing issues in Cameron dorms
Matt Walker chasing the Vernon/Thalia tornado
Storm chaser recalls Vernon-Thalia tornado
Cache eSports State Championship trophy delivered to team.
Cache eSports State Championship trophy delivered to team
Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host chili cook off fundraiser.
Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host chili cook-off and swap meet fundraiser