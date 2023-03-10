Lost wallet returned after 25 years

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Can you imagine losing something a long time ago and now finding it? Well, this has happened to a Lawton resident who lost his wallet 25 years ago.

Donald Sander is a Vietnam veteran, who came to Lawton in 1976. He said he received a call from the VA asking him for permission to give his number to someone looking for him.

He told them yes, and a woman who works for a local apartment complex on Gore Boulevard in Lawton reached out to him.

“And she said I found your wallet and I checked my back pockets and sure enough I went up there and it was my wallet from back in the day,” Sander said.

He said she told him they found his wallet in a ceiling of an apartment while completing renovations. Sander said he found things in his wallet he didn’t remember losing.

Like his lifetime membership card with the VFW, and a supercuts card keeping track of his haircuts.

“Back then I think I got about 9 haircuts because I use to get my hair trimmed there at supercuts and I needed one if I’d got one more hair cut the next one would be free,” Sander said.

Sander also was in shock with how good of a condition the wallet and cards inside were after all these years.

“After 25 years I had a tri-fold back then the leather is still good on it, I put all my stuff back in there and put it in my safe,” Sander said.

He said finding his wallet was a blast from the past

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.