Significant temperatures swings over the next couple of days | 3/10 AM

Good morning! We are starting out with some cooler temperatures this morning compared to yesterday, which will ultimately influence how high we are able to get this afternoon. Today we will see a lot of sunshine, but the clouds will still be present in some capacity this afternoon and evening. Winds will shift out of the north-to-south at 5-15 mph. High temps today will reach the upper 50s and low 60s, at most only topping out in the mid 60s (which is around average for this time of year).

Clouds will build back in overnight, becoming mostly cloudy shortly after midnight. Also during the early morning hours tomorrow will the possibility for some isolated light rain showers in Southwest Oklahoma, though most will remain dry. Lows tomorrow will fall down to the low 50s and upper 40s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Those southerly winds will stay strong throughout the morning on Saturday, and even increasing up to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. This will launch tomorrow’s highs into the low/mid 80s, with some even seeing the upper 80s out west! This windy and unseasonably warm weather will create the potential for an elevated fire danger. But as quickly as we warm up, we will snap back to reality with a strong cold front moving in Saturday evening, sending winds out of the north at 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph on Saturday night. There is also the possibility of some isolated showers and storms during that time, with the marginal risk of some strong-to-severe weather.

Temperatures on Sunday will take a dive, cooling down even further than the temperatures we will experience today, as models trends are showing us only topping out in the mid/upper 50s and low 60s. Cloud coverage on Saturday and Sunday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with occasional periods of increased sunshine.

Throughout early next week, each day will have the ever-so-slight chance for some isolated showers, but most are expected to remain dry. Temperatures will still be in the 50s on Monday, but we will be warming up heading into early next week, getting back into the 60s on Tuesday and the mid 70s on Wednesday. Our next decent chance of showers and storms will arrive late next week with a cold front moving through sometime on Thursday.

