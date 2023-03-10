Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Student speaks out about plumbing issues in Cameron dorms

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Senior Brittney Payette recently brought attention to the ongoing issues inside the Shepler dorm rooms through her article in Cameron Collegian.

Payette said she has complained about plumbing problems since she’s been a student, but it’s only gotten worse.

She said toilets frequently overflow causing waste to get on the floor.

She also said mold is growing in the bathrooms, among other problems that need fixing.

Payette decided it was time for someone to speak up, so she wrote a story about it.

“Your voice can make a difference and it’s okay to kind of be nervous to speak up, but it’s still important to speak up because these problems won’t get better if no one says anything,” said Payette.

After the article was released, Payette said the university quickly got to work.

She said she never expected it to make such a big impact but is grateful it did.

“I’m hoping that all these changes are indicative of what it’s going to be like in the future and that they’re going to continue to improve the housing experience on campus,” she said.

Vice President Jerrett Phillips said the dorm rooms were opened in 1969 and house about 140 students.

He said they have worked on the plumbing in the past and always do their best to put the needs of the students first.

Since the article came out, they’ve had plumbers scoping the pipes in an attempt to find the root of the problem.

“So we have some education to do with our students because we found lots of things in our pipes that shouldn’t be there, which is kind of leading to the problem but at the same time 50-year-old pipes are going to have problems,” said Phillips.

Dr. Phillips said they’re glad the students feel comfortable and compelled to have a voice to fix problems.

“We want to have that as a part of educational models so that whenever students go out into society they are problem solvers, they are community fixers, so we are extremely proud of our students,” he said.

Vice President Phillips said they want to create forums where more students can come together to express their issues and concerns.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He faces charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony...
Arrest warrant filed for November 2022 deadly Lawton shooting
Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been sentenced in the death of the three-month-old infant which...
Lawton man to serve 8 years for death of 3-month-old
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
The votes are in, and Oklahomans have officially rejected legalizing recreational marijuana...
Comanche County Sheriff reacts to State Question 820 vote

Latest News

Can you imagine losing something a long time ago and now finding it? Well, this has happened to...
Lost wallet returned after 25 years
Matt Walker chasing the Vernon/Thalia tornado
Storm chaser recalls Vernon-Thalia tornado
Cache eSports State Championship trophy delivered to team.
Cache eSports State Championship trophy delivered to team
Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host chili cook off fundraiser.
Diamondback Harley-Davidson to host chili cook-off and swap meet fundraiser