Therapists say Okla. law threatens patient privacy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Therapists and counselors are pushing back against a new Oklahoma law requiring them to share some patient information with a state database.

The state’s Health Information Exchange was created last year and requires health care providers to enter certain patient information into a database.

The database would be maintained by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and OHCA officials say the data would be secure.

However, critics are concerned about the database, and say it may not be enough to protect mental health information.

They add that some patients have already said they would not seek help if their information would be shared

They say mental health care should be excluded from the database.

But, the OHCA disagrees with the need for any exceptions saying Oklahoma health care providers will be expected to utilize the database in July.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.