Great start to your weekend | 3/11 AM

Go out and enjoy the outdoors today as it will be the warmest day of the week so far! We will see temperatures in the lower to upper 80s all across Texoma. We have a 10% chance of isolated showers mainly in our eastern counties, but should be dry throughout your day. We will see mostly cloudy skies with strong winds blowing in from the south west at 20 to 25 mph. We will see some gusts in the upper 20s. Don’t forget, it’s that time of year again; that’s right, Daylight Savings time. Set those clocks an hour forward!

Later Saturday night, we will see a cold front make its way through Texoma, dropping temperatures back down to the upper 50s. We will see a morning low of 41 degrees with winds blowing in from the north at 10 to15 mph. We will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout your day. We will still have that low potential for showers throughout the day in our northern counties.

Going into Monday morning, the start of a new week; we will see temperatures in the low 40s all across Texoma. We will slightly warm up throughout your day into the low 50s. It will be great to wear a light jacket as temperatures will remain chilly. We will see winds blowing in from the north at 10 to 15 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

We will see more widespread showers for our western counties in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer than the previous two days with temperatures in the lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

