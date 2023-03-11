Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery

David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.(Iowa Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) - An Iowa man says he won a much-needed lottery prize after purchasing a winning a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Iowa Lottery, David Kruger, 47, won the 50th prize of $10,000 while playing the Colossal Crossword scratch game.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief because in June I’m getting hip replacement surgery,” Kruger said.

He said he bought his lucky ticket on a whim at a Kwik Star convenience store in Charles City and scratched the ticket while waiting at a laundromat.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” Kruger said.

When the ticket showed he had won $10,000, he said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve won $500 a few times, but nothing ever like this,” Kruger said.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features top prizes up to $300,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Brittney Payette recently brought attention to the ongoing issues inside the Shepler...
Student speaks out about plumbing issues in Cameron dorms
Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been sentenced in the death of the three-month-old infant which...
Lawton man to serve 8 years for death of 3-month-old
Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
The state’s Health Information Exchange was created last year and requires health care...
Therapists say Okla. law threatens patient privacy
Can you imagine losing something a long time ago and now finding it? Well, this has happened to...
Lost wallet returned after 25 years

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' head coach Bud Grant looks concerned as he watches his team lose to...
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95