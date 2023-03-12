Chili cook-off helps raise scholarship funds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local chili makers came together Saturday for a chili cook-off at Diamondback Harley-Davidson to support of their scholarship program.

The event raises money for a scholarship that one graduating high school student will receive in August.

Six local volunteers brought homemade chili for participants to try with a $5 ticket purchase.

Attendees sampled the different chilis submitted, and voted on two winners who received an engraved cutting board.

Harley Owner’s Group’s activity officer, Cliff Walley, said this is a special scholarship, and it’s fulfilling to have the community’s support.

“The unique the thing about the scholarship is that the scholarship can be applied to a vocational school rather than just a college or university,” Walley said. “This year has been amazing because the community really came together and showed their support.”

One lucky third-place winner was also chosen by a raffle drawing. They were awarded half of the money raised from ticket sales.

Guests were also treated with live entertainment from the band OK Outlaws.

