Cold front tonight brings cool temperatures on Sunday | 3/11 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Saturday has been one of the warmest days this year with several parts of Texoma reaching the 90s! Unfortunately, a cool down is expect for tomorrow. A cold front will move through Texoma between 5pm to 9pm tonight, which will bring cool northern air to the area. Out the door tomorrow temperatures will be in the low 40s, and will only warm up to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with partly cloudy skies. Monday has a chance for some light showers in the morning, but otherwise should stay fairly dry. Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the mid 50s. Tuesday will remain in the 50s as well, with a round of showers possible in the morning.

Wednesday temperatures will warm up to reach the low 70s across Texoma. Winds are expected to be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected. The best chance for widespread rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Weather models are still not in agreement on this system, but as of now we have it at a 30 percent chance for precipitation. This is still subject to change as we move closer to Thursday.

Thursday evening a cold front rolls through bring cool temperatures back to Texoma. Friday temperatures are expect to only reach the mid 50s with a cool northwestern wind at 10 to 20 mph. Next week Saturday temperatures are only expected to reach the low 50s!

We have a cool week ahead, but hang in there because summer is only a few months away! Have a great Sunday!

