Cooler temperatures return | 3/12 AM

Cooler temperatures return after seeing highs in the 80s yesterday.
By Jaden Knowles
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Morning Texoma!

We have much cooler temperatures behind that cold front that made its way through last night. We will see morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 50s. You will definitely need a light jacket with those gusty winds blowing in from the north at 15 to 20 mph. We have a low chance of precipitation in central and western parts of the state, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Going into Monday morning, we will see lows in the low 30s and slightly warm up through your day to see low 50s all across Texoma. It will be a great idea to wear a light jacket as temperatures will remain chilly. We will see gusty winds blowing in from the north at 10 to15 mph with mostly cloudy skies. We have a low chance of precipitation in our western counties.

We will see more widespread showers for our western counties in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures will slightly warm up as we will have morning lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday we soar back into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. We will see gusty winds blowing out of the south at 20-25mph, we can see some gusts in the upper 30s. Thursday will continue the trend in the 70s with a higher chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms across Texoma later that evening.

Have a great weekend! Jaden Knowles

