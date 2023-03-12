Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Local kids develop green thumb at seed workshop

Participants had the opportunity to pick a seed of their choice to take home to make grow.
By Destany Fuller and Amaya Ward
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations are preparing kids for spring by teaching them skills they’ll need to begin growing their own seeds.

Hungry Hearts feeding ministry partnered with the FitKids organization at the Lawton Farmers Market.

The class instructed attendees on how to separate seeds and dirt to start the process. They also had the opportunity to pick a seed of their choice to take home.

Hungry Hearts executive director, Tonya Ellis, said her favorite part of the class is watching the kids soak up all the information.

“You just kind of see like a light bulb go off and getting to see the interactions between like how they end up putting dirt into the container, the seeds,” she said. “And then as they get the instructions, they’re just processing everything and taking it in like sponges. So it’s sweet.”

Ellis said one way to ensure that the seeds will grow is by telling them positive affirmations and playing music.

For those interested in starting a spring garden, there will be another seed starting event later this month.

