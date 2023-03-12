Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senior Brittney Payette recently brought attention to the ongoing issues inside the Shepler...
Student speaks out about plumbing issues in Cameron dorms
Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been sentenced in the death of the three-month-old infant which...
Lawton man to serve 8 years for death of 3-month-old
Two people in Altus have been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Two Altus residents arrested on child porn charges
The state’s Health Information Exchange was created last year and requires health care...
Therapists say Okla. law threatens patient privacy
Can you imagine losing something a long time ago and now finding it? Well, this has happened to...
Lost wallet returned after 25 years

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Cold front brings cool temperatures to start the week.
Cold front tonight brings cool temperatures on Sunday | 3/11 PM
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion